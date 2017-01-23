Yemeni government forces take strategic port of Mokha

SANAA, Yemen — A top military official says forces allied with the internationally-recognized government of Yemen have seized control of a strategic Red Sea port, after waging an assault against Shiite rebels.

Brig. Gen. Ahmed Seif al-Yafai said in press remarks on Monday that his forces have entered the city of Mokha, where dozens of families were seen fleeing days of clashes and bombardment.

Mokha, one of Yemen's oldest ports, is seen as a weapons lifeline to the rebels and their allies — who control the capital Sanaa and much of the northern region.