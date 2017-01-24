All roads open after Florida paper mill plant explosion

CANTONMENT, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reopened all lanes of the roads around a paper mill plant that exploded in the Florida Panhandle.

Authorities also said Monday night that an information hotline has been activated for anyone with questions or concerns about the Sunday night explosion at the International Paper Company Plant in Cantonment.

Lt. Eddie Elmore of the highway patrol said Monday that roads around the plant were coated with a sticky, black substance that causes skin, eye and respiratory irritations.

The Pensacola News Journal (http://on.pnj.com/2jpWYDE ) reports authorities are trying to determine what caused the explosion. Residents some 20 miles away said they heard the blast.

In a statement, International Paper officials said no one was hurt in the explosion.