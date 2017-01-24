Argentina condemns vandalism at war cemetery in Falklands

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's government is condemning vandalism committed at the South American country's war cemetery in the disputed Falkland Islands.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it had sent a note to the British embassy in Buenos Aires, asking the British government to launch an investigation.

The ministry also said in a statement that the vandalism is "particularly regrettable" given the recent decision by Argentina and Britain to identify the remains of more than 100 Argentine soldiers buried in the cemetery after their 1982 war.