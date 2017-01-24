Argentina's spy chief probed over alleged corruption links

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — An Argentine prosecutor is launching an investigation into the country's spy chief after a news report linked him to the biggest corruption scandal in Brazil's history.

Prosecutor Federico Delgado announced the decision Tuesday. It comes after La Nacion recently reported that Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht paid spy chief Gustavo Arribas nearly $600,000 in 2013 through a black market money dealer who has accepted a plea bargain. La Nacion alleged the money was deposited in a Swiss bank account.

President Mauricio Macri has said Arribas will explain the matter when he returns from vacation this week.