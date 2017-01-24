Chicago Trump signs that were taken down have gone missing
CHICAGO — Two Chicago street signs
Mike Claffey of the city's Department of Transportation says he doesn't know what happened to the signs. The Chicago City Council voted to remove them because during his campaign Trump characterized the city as a "war zone." The signs that were removed had been displayed on posts near the Trump International Hotel & Tower in downtown Chicago.
Claffey can't say whether the signs were stolen or destroyed. One alderman has suggested they be melted down and auctioned off for charity.
One Trump sign does remain in Chicago. That's the multi-stories tall letters that spell the president's name on the side of his hotel tower along the Chicago River.
