Cops: Woman hit officer with hands while doing sword tricks
A
A
Share via Email
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is accused of striking a police officer in the face with her hands while demonstrating a sword trick.
Police responded to the Manchester home of 51-year-old Lisa Bunker on Monday night for a report of a possible domestic disturbance involving a sword.
They say Bunker accidentally struck herself with the sword, causing a cut over her eye. Her ex-husband suffered small cuts to both hands while trying to take the sword away.
When police arrived, authorities say Bunker started demonstrating sword tricks and struck an officer in the face with her hands.
Bunker was charged with resisting arrest, simple assault and reckless conduct. She was being arraigned Tuesday.
It wasn't immediately clear if she had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn't be found for her.
Most Popular
-
Halifax store brings new meaning to 'door crasher' sale after taxi plows through window
-
Halifax council holding public hearing on 'much more modest' proposal
-
Doctor who was on Dragons Den suspended for 'egocentric' behaviour
-
'New normal:' Nova Scotia Teachers Union head says old way of doing things may never come back