Dead body reported in Mexico City turns out to be Xmas tree

MEXICO CITY — Police investigating reports of a dead body left on a street in the Mexican capital say it turned out to be just a discarded Christmas tree.

Drug gangs in the country commonly dump the corpses of their victims in public as a way of sending warnings.

So when residents in the rough eastern borough of Iztapalapa saw a bulky bag wrapped in packing tape, they called police. Images of the bag also quickly circulated on social media.