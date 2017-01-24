Dippin' Dots pens open letter to Sean Spicer; wants to be friends

Sean Spicer’s ice cream headache may be coming to an end after seven long years.

The Internet shared a collective laugh when the A.V. Club dug through the new White House press secretary’s Twitter account and discovered his secret war against ice cream maker Dippin’ Dots.

Now, the “ice cream of the future” has shot back – with an olive branch.

“We understand that ice cream is a serious matter,” Dippin’ Dots’ open letter to Spicer begins. “We’ve seen your tweets and would like to be friends rather than foes.”

The letter explains that the company is doing well, creating American jobs, and have enjoyed “double-digit growth in sales for the past three years.” Then comes the peace offer: “We can even afford to treat the White House and press corps to an ice cream social. What do you say? We’ll make sure there’s plenty of all your favorite flavors.”

There’s no word yet on whether the man made infamous for his combative interaction with the press and insistence on false presidential inauguration crowd numbers has accepted the offer.

Spicer sent a handful of tweets starting way back in 2010 attacking the company, declaring “Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future” and revelling in their bankruptcy protection filing in 2011. Unfortunately for the Trump aide, the treat purveyor has since made a full financial recovery.

The reasons for his vendetta against the novelty treat remain unknown, though he did tweet again in 2015 about the company after they ran out of his favourite flavour — vanilla — at a Washington Nationals baseball game.



What is Dippin’ Dots?