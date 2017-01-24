Ex-US Rep. Chaka Fattah set to start 10-year prison term
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — A longtime Pennsylvania congressman convicted of racketeering is set to start a 10-year prison term.
Ex-U.S. Rep. Chaka (SHAH'-kuh) Fattah must surrender Wednesday at FCI-McKean in Lewis Run, in western Pennsylvania near the New York border.
The 60-year-old Philadelphia Democrat spent 20 years in Congress before his June conviction.
The jury found he took an illegal $1 million campaign loan, then used government and
Fattah lost his bid to stay out of prison while he appeals. It's unclear if he will be placed in FCI-McKean's medium security prison or low-security camp.
His lawyers did not immediately return messages Tuesday.
His son, Chaka "Chip" Fattah Jr., is serving five years in an overlapping bank fraud case at a prison in Michigan.