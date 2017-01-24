Germany arrests 2 brothers suspected of extremism
BERLIN — German authorities have arrested two German-Moroccan brothers suspected of being members of the Islamic State and al-Nusra Front extremist groups.
Federal prosecutors said the two men, who were only identified as 25-year-old Rachid B. and 24-year-old Khalid B. in line with German privacy laws, were arrested Tuesday near the western city of Bonn.
Prosecutors alleged both men
The younger brother, Khalid B., joined IS right away, went to a military training camp and also participated in IS battles.
The statement didn't say when or why the two men returned to Germany.