Israeli held in undisclosed Arab country accused in shooting

JERUSALEM — An Israeli government minister says a Jewish Israeli citizen is being held in an undisclosed Arab country after allegedly shooting to death a local man.

Cabinet Minister Ayoob Kara says Tuesday the man travelled to the country on a personal visit and joined forces fighting the Islamic State group. The man was arrested after allegedly killing a taxi driver who threatened him after he discovered he was Israeli. Israel's military censor has blocked publication of additional details, including the country where the man is located. Israel has no diplomatic relations with many Arab countries.