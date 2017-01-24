Israeli held in undisclosed Arab country accused in shooting
JERUSALEM — An Israeli government minister says a Jewish Israeli citizen is being held in an undisclosed Arab country after allegedly shooting to death a local man.
The man's father, Ilan Hassin, told Israeli Channel 2 TV that his son was sentenced to death but that the taxi driver's family has agreed to have him released should they receive a payment of $120,000.
