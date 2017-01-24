Judges rules in favour of university in open-records case
A Kentucky judge has ruled in
Fayette Circuit Court Judge Thomas Clark reversed a state attorney general's opinion that said the state's flagship university in Lexington had violated the state's open-records law by refusing to release documents on the professor's case to the student newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel.
In his ruling made public Tuesday, Clark said the documents are "educational records" protected from disclosure by a federal student privacy law. He also said the records "cannot reasonably be redacted" to protect the privacy of students who made the allegations against the professor.
The professor later resigned but did not admit guilt.
