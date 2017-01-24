Kosovo experts to prove no loss in Montenegro border deal
PRISTINA, Kosovo — A commission of experts in Kosovo has started work to measure the territory before August 2015 when a demarcation border deal with
A 20-member commission headed by the head of the Academy of Sciences and Arts will try to prove that the country has not lost land in the deal, still not approved by parliament which has been disrupted by the opposition because of the issue.
The opposition claims Kosovo is ceding territory, which the government denies.
The United States, the European Union and NATO will monitor the experts' work.
Approval of the border deal is an EU condition for Kosovo if it wants to enjoy visa-free travel with Schengen member countries.
