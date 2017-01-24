Kyrgyzstan hikes fines for public drinking, swearing
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan — Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has signed a decree increasing fines for swearing and drinking in public.
The president's office published the decree on its
The amendments also carry penalty for parents if their underage children commit minor
Atambayev declared 2016 the Year of Morals, Virtue and Culture as his government is pursuing a policy to improve morals, particularly among young people, in this largely secular Muslim nation.