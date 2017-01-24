Liberia leader acknowledges failure in anti-corruption fight
A
A
Share via Email
MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberia's president says her highly touted war on corruption has fallen short.
In her final state of the nation address Tuesday, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said corruption had been too firmly entrenched in Liberian society for her administration to eliminate it.
Sirleaf declared corruption to be "public enemy number one" when she took office in 2006 after winning the country's first election following more than a decade of conflict.
But the Nobel Peace Prize laureate has faced persistent allegations of nepotism related to the appointment of her sons to key government posts including chair of the national oil company.
Liberians will vote for a new leader in October, and Sirleaf has publicly backed her current
Most Popular
-
Halifax store brings new meaning to 'door crasher' sale after taxi plows through window
-
Halifax council holding public hearing on 'much more modest' proposal
-
Doctor who was on Dragons Den suspended for 'egocentric' behaviour
-
'New normal:' Nova Scotia Teachers Union head says old way of doing things may never come back