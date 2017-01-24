Minister: No sign of technical fault with bus in Italy crash

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's foreign minister says there is no evidence so far of technical problems with the bus that crashed then burst into flames in Italy last week, killing 16 people.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday that Italian police also confirmed that they did not find any brake marks at the scene.

The bus, carrying mostly Budapest high school students returning from a skiing trip in France, crashed Friday near Verona.

None of the fatal victims have been officially identified and Szijjarto told state news wire MTI that the process could be delayed because of difficulties getting DNA sample from the severely burned bodies.