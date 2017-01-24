More than 200 protest councilman's 'outta the house' tweet

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — More than 200 people showed up to protest a Rhode Island politician who tweeted that men came up with the idea for the nationwide women's marches as the "perfect way to get the wives outta the house."

A town council meeting in the wealthy Rhode Island suburb of East Greenwich had to be moved to a larger space Monday to accommodate the crowd that came to protest Republican Town Council Vice-President Sean Todd.

Todd previously deleted the tweet and apologized on Twitter. He said it was meant as a joke but was in poor taste.

He apologized again during the meeting, then listened as more than a dozen people spoke.