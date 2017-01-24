NATO, Pentagon chiefs discuss military budgets, terrorism
BRUSSELS — NATO's chief and new U.S.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's office said Tuesday that the two men "agreed on the fundamental and enduring value of NATO for the security of both Europe and North America."
In a phone call, they looked forward "to working together to strengthen the alliance, including by increasing
Trump has said that NATO is "obsolete." He has upset allies by suggesting he might refuse to defend those not spending 2
The U.S. spends more on its armed forces than the other 27 NATO member states combined. It also pays a significant portion — just over 22
Stoltenberg and previous secretaries general have been urging allies to step up spending for years.
Only four other countries — Britain, Estonia, Greece and Poland — meet the 2
Trump has also said that NATO must do more to combat terrorism, even though allies deployed thousands of soldiers to Afghanistan in response to the Sept. 11 attacks.
Last week, a top NATO general conceded that parts of the world's biggest military alliance are obsolete.
Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Gen. Denis Mercier said NATO has focused too much on deploying troops abroad, so-called expeditionary warfare, particularly its Afghan operation.
Mercier said NATO wants to revamp its approach to counter-terrorism, in part by helping countries under threat to develop long-term plans to fight extremists.
Mattis was sworn in Friday. He will meet his NATO counterparts and Stoltenberg on Feb. 15-16 in Brussels.