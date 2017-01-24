Over 150 escape 'semi-open' Brazil prison; 62 still at large

SAO PAULO — Brazilian authorities say more than 150 prisoners have escaped a so-called semi-open prison during a riot, and more than 60 remain at large.

The Department of Penitentiary Administration for Sao Paulo state says Tuesday's riot at the lockup in the city of Bauru began when a guard confronted a prisoner who was using a cellphone.

During the melee, 152 inmates escaped. Military police recaptured 90 of them and were looking for the rest.

The penitentiary department says in a statement that the situation has been brought under control.

At Brazil's "semi-open" prisons, inmates are allowed to leave for work and family visits.