Police: 2 arrested in MLK Day shooting after Miami parade

MIAMI — Two teenagers have been arrested on attempted murder charges in a shooting at a Miami a park following the city's annual Martin Luther King Day Parade.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that 18-year-old Gerrell Brownlee and a 17-year-old boy will face attempted second-degree murder and firearms charges. It wasn't immediately clear from court records whether either suspect has a lawyer.

Eight people were wounded when gunfire broke out Jan. 16 at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park just after the MLK Day parade through the city's Liberty City neighbourhood . The victims ranging in age from 11 to 30 suffered non-life threatening wounds.