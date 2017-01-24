Photo: What $20 million in cash looks like stuffed in a box spring

Just in case you're wondering how a bed of cash looks like, U.S. authorities tweeted a photo of $20 million in bills they found when they raided the apartment of a Brazilian man allegedly involved in a massive pyramid scheme.

Agents for the Massachusetts attorney’s office found the dough stuffed inside a box spring at 28-year-old Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha’s apartment, according to a news release issued Jan 7.

The cash was supposedly dirty profit from TelexFree, a company implicated in a $3 billion Ponzi scheme that allegedly scammed nearly 1 million people, according to the Boston Globe.



Rocha was allegedly acting as a courier for TelexFree and the money was to be laundered and transferred to Brazil. Agents raided his home and arrested him after he met with a police informant who handed him more than $2 million in a suitcase.

Rocha was charged with one count of conspiring to commit money laundering. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.