Police in Sweden probe rape reportedly aired on Facebook

COPENHAGEN — Police in Sweden say three men have been arrested on suspicion of being part a group rape that was streamed live on a closed Facebook group.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Sannervik says the investigation into "a serious sexual offence " was in "a preliminary phase" and she could not provide further details. No charges have been pressed.

Sannervik said Tuesday a teenager and two men in their 20s were arrested Sunday in the city of Uppsala, north of Stockholm, after police received tips about the ongoing streaming and rape from users.