Prosecutors seek to question Rome mayor of problem hires

ROME — Prosecutors are seeking to question Rome's embattled mayor over one of several problematic appointments that have tarnished her young administration and Italy's populist 5-Star Movement.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Mayor Virginia Raggi confirmed the investigation and said she had "complete faith" in prosecutors and was prepared to provide them with all clarifications.

Prosecutors are investigating the appointment of Renato Marra as director of Rome's tourism department. His brother headed City Hall's personnel office until he was arrested in a corruption probe last month. Both brothers have been removed from their jobs.

5-Star leader Beppe Grillo has said Raggi made mistakes but he has publicly backed her.