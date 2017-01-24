Shark attacks drop in 2016 after record-breaking 2015

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Unprovoked shark attacks dropped last year after a record-breaking number in 2015.

The International Shark Attack File at the University of Florida said Tuesday that there were 81 unprovoked attacks in 2016, a sharp decrease from the 98 attacks a year earlier. Four of last year's attacks were fatal, with two in Australia and two in the French territory of New Caledonia.

File curator George Burgess says 58 per cent of the attacks worldwide involved board sports. He says surfing, boogie boarding and paddle boarding produce the kind of water disturbance that can draw a shark.