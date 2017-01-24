The Latest: Bullock seeks 'fairness' in State of the State

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on Gov. Steve Bullock's State of the State Address (all times local):

7 p.m.

Gov. Steve Bullock is appealing to lawmakers' sense of fairness as they work balance the state budget.

The Democratic governor delivered his third State of the State address to the Legislature on Tuesday.

He asked lawmakers who are considering spending cuts to continue to fund mental health services and programs to protect vulnerable children and the elderly.

He also invoked what he called their shared values as he pushed them to pass initiatives such as a $292 million public works package.

Republican legislative leaders have said a budget shortfall will restrict the passage of new initiatives this session.

Bullock told lawmakers not to send him bills that would transfer public lands and warned that climate change and consumer demand is changing energy production in the state.

___

12:45

Gov. Steve Bullock is set to give his third State of the State address to a combative Republican-led Legislature in a shaky economic time for Montana.

The Democratic governor is expected to highlight his budget plan that calls for funding public works projects across the state, promoting early childhood education and increasing worker training programs.

Republican House and Senate leaders held a news conference before Bullock's address Tuesday. They criticized the governor for not having a long-term plan for the state.