The Latest: Feds move remaining inmates from halfway house

SAGINAW, Mich. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an inmate at a federal halfway house in Michigan (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has moved the remaining inmates from a federal halfway house in Michigan after one whose prison sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama was fatally shot by two men wearing masks and carrying assault-style rifles.

Federal prisons spokeswoman Jill Tyson tells Mlive (http://bit.ly/2j2gjPq ) the housing of inmates at Bannum Place of Saginaw is temporarily suspended and all residents were moved elsewhere Tuesday.

State police say 31-year-old Damarlon Thomas was shot several times by one man as the other held some of the roughly two dozen people at the home at gunpoint.

Tyson says Thomas, a former Saginaw gang member, arrived at Bannum Place on Dec. 13. She declined to comment on security measures there.

The Bureau of Prison contracts with Bannum Place to rehabilitate inmates nearing release.

___

9:50 a.m.

Police say a man whose drug-related prison sentence was commuted in November by President Barack Obama has been fatally shot at a federal halfway house in Michigan.

State police say two men wearing masks and carrying assault-style rifles went into the house Monday night with plans to kill 31-year-old Damarlon Thomas, a former Saginaw gang member.

Lt. David Kaiser says Thomas was shot several times by one man as the other held some of the roughly two dozen people at the home at gunpoint. Kaiser tells The Saginaw News that Thomas was "executed." WSGW-AM says Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.