The Latest: Farmer vows to keep fighting pipeline

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump signing executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump's decision to restart the Keystone XL pipeline approval process is disheartening but not surprising to a central Nebraska farmer whose property is slated to be bisected by the project.

Jim Tarnick told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he and other landowners who oppose the pipeline will continue to fight. But he says he hopes he doesn't have to do so "for the rest of my life."

Tarnick says he's confident landowners in Nebraska will continue to block the pipeline through lawsuits and other procedural challenges.

Tarnick has previously rejected at least six financial offers from TransCanada for access to his land, ranging from $30,000 to $58,000. He says he's concerned about the pipeline's possible effects on groundwater and soil.

___

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump has signed executive actions to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.

Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office that the construction of the pipelines will be subject to the terms and conditions being renegotiated by the U.S.

Former President Barack Obama killed the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, saying it would hurt American efforts to reach a global climate change deal.

The pipeline would run from Canada to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. The U.S. government needs to approve the pipeline because it crossed the border.

The Army decided last year to explore alternate routes for the Dakota pipeline after the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the pipeline threatened drinking water and Native American cultural sites.

___

10 a.m.

The person with knowledge of the decisions insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to confirm the moves ahead of a formal announcement.

(Associated Press writer Julie Pace contributed to this report.)

___

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he's an environmentalist.

The president made the comments Tuesday at a breakfast with auto industry executives.

He didn't elaborate on why he sees himself as an environmentalist, but the comments came after urging companies from the auto industry and beyond to bring jobs back to the U.S.