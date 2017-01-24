Thousands attend funeral of Israeli Arab killed in clash

UMM AL-HIRAN, Israel — Thousands of people have attended the funeral of an Israeli Arab man who police say rammed his vehicle into a group of officers, killing one before being shot by police.

The family of Yaakub Abu al-Qiyan as well as Arab lawmakers dispute police claims that he intentionally drove into the officers. They say he lost control of the car after he was shot during clashes last week. The incident took place as protesters were demonstrating against the court-ordered demolition of illegally constructed buildings in the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran.

Protests against his shooting and home demolitions have taken place in the lead-up to Tuesday's funeral. The incident threatened to further strain relations between the government and Israel's Arab minority.