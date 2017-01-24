Trump's pick for health secretary faces new Senate hearing

WASHINGTON — The Senate Finance Committee is ready to interrogate President Donald Trump's pick for health secretary.

Republican Georgia Rep. Tom Price is a veteran conservative congressman and orthopedic surgeon who is backed by Republicans for the post. But he's under fire from Democrats for his support for tearing down President Barack Obama's health care overhaul and his past stock trades.

Price until recently was chairman of the House Budget Committee. He's favoured revamping Medicare and Medicaid, which Democrats vehemently resist and Trump as a presidential candidate said he opposed changing.