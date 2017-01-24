Turkish president lands in Mozambique for talks

JOHANNESBURG — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Mozambique on an Africa tour in which he is promoting trade and asking governments to crack down on institutions linked to Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric accused of organizing a coup attempt last year.

Erdogan arrived in the Mozambican capital of Maputo from Tanzania. He also plans to visit Madagascar before returning to Turkey on Wednesday.

The trip is part of Turkey's effort to develop relationships in Africa. Turkish Airlines, for example, opened a route between Istanbul and Maputo in 2015.