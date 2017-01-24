Video: Speculations abound after Melania Trump’s sudden sad frown

Rumours are flying after a video clip of Melania Trump going from beaming smile to forlorn frown during Donald Trump’s inauguration is making the rounds online.

The clip was captured during Reverend Franklin Graham's prayer at the inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20. The widely-shared clip, turn gif, shows the First Lady standing behind the new POTUS. When Trump turns to look back at his wife and others, including Ivanka, gathered behind him, she's a vison of happiness. As soon as Trump returns to face the camera, her smile melts away into a frown.

While speculation and conjecture is running rampant online, there’s no way to tell what, if anything, passed between the two in that brief moment.