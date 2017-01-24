Video: Speculations abound after Melania Trump’s sudden sad frown
The newly-minted First Lady's frown is causing a storm of conjecture online, but what's the real story behind her unhappy face?
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Rumours are flying after a video clip of Melania Trump going from beaming smile to forlorn frown during Donald Trump’s inauguration is making the rounds online.
The clip was captured during Reverend Franklin Graham's prayer at the inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20. The widely-shared clip, turn gif, shows the First Lady standing behind the new POTUS. When Trump turns to look back at his wife and others, including Ivanka, gathered behind him, she's a vison of happiness. As soon as Trump returns to face the camera, her smile melts away into a frown.
While speculation and conjecture is running rampant online, there’s no way to tell what, if anything, passed between the two in that brief moment.
Since the rest of the world has their opinion about what happened, what's yours?
Most Popular
-
Halifax store brings new meaning to 'door crasher' sale after taxi plows through window
-
'New normal:' Nova Scotia Teachers Union head says old way of doing things may never come back
-
Merriam-Webster educates Kellyanne Conway on definition of 'fact'
-
Katie Rich suspended from SNL after mocking 10-year-old Barron Trump