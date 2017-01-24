Wife of ex-Brazilian president hospitalized after stroke

SAO PAULO — A hospital in Sao Paulo says Brazil's former first lady Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva has had a stroke.

Hospital Sirio-Libanes spokesman Gabriel Luccas says Silva was hospitalized Tuesday after the stroke. There's no word on her condition.

The 66-year-old is the wife of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who said on his Twitter account that he's "rooting for her to recover soon."

Silva was Brazil's president from 2003 to 2011 and now faces corruption charges, as does his wife.