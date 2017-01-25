103 puppies rescued after delivery van crashes in NY

AVOCA, N.Y. — An animal welfare group is caring for the scores of puppies that were being transported in a box van when it crashed and overturned on an upstate New York highway.

State police say the vehicle crashed Tuesday on Interstate 86 in the Steuben (stoo-BEHN') County town of Avoca (uh-VOH'-kah), 50 miles south of Rochester.

Troopers say a Missouri woman was driving the van carrying 103 puppies when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit a ditch and overturn.

Troopers and employees of a towing company helped rescue the puppies, which were being delivered to pet stores. Five of the puppies sustained minor injuries.