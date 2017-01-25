Authorities: Missing-woman case linked to steel drum bodies

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire authorities say the case of a woman who disappeared more than 35 years ago is connected to one involving four bodies found in two steel drums between 1985 and 2000 in a state park.

Authorities also say those cases are connected to a California murder case. They've scheduled a news briefing for Thursday in Concord.

Police recently searched a Manchester home where Denise Beaudin last lived. She disappeared in 1981 at age 23.