Authorities: Missing-woman case linked to steel drum bodies
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire authorities say the case of a woman who disappeared more than 35 years ago is connected to one involving four bodies found in two steel drums between 1985 and 2000 in a state park.
Authorities also say those cases are connected to a California murder case. They've scheduled a news briefing for Thursday in Concord.
Police recently searched a Manchester home where Denise Beaudin last lived. She disappeared in 1981 at age 23.
In the other cases, investigators have used scientific testing to try to identify a woman and three girls found in the drums in a state park in Allenstown. A hunter discovered the first two bodies in 1985. An investigator found the others 15 years later.