Avalanche rescue continues as crews mourn colleagues

PENNE, Italy — Rescue crews have located an 18th body in the rubble of a hotel crushed by an avalanche even as they mourn colleagues who were killed in a nearby helicopter crash.

The emergency helicopter slammed into a mountainside Tuesday as its crew was rescuing an injured skier. The two pilots, three crew and the skier were killed. Some of the crew had been working at the avalanche site some 100 kilometres (60 miles) away up until Monday.

Eleven people remain under the hotel rubble.