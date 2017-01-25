California zoo welcomes baby southern white rhinoceros

FRESNO, Calif. — A Northern California zoo has welcomed a new bundle of joy: a baby rhino.

The Fresno Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2jpFSrZ ) that the Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced Tuesday that a southern white rhinoceros calf was born overnight. The unnamed calf is the first rhino calf in the zoo's history.

Zoo officials say mother Kayla and calf are healthy and will be on exhibit soon after they are cleared by zookeepers.

This is Kayla's third pregnancy but first time in Fresno. She arrived at Fresno Chaffee Zoo in 2015 for the opening of the African Adventure exhibit.

The zoo only announced Kayla's pregnancy on Jan. 17 because zoo officials were unable to confirm that the rhino was pregnant. Rhinoceros' abdominal walls are too thick for normal ultrasounds.

