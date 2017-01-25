Chicago group withdraws Guzman's Public Enemy No. 1 title

CHICAGO — An anti-crime group in Chicago is stripping alleged drug lord Joaquin (wah-KEEN') "El Chapo" Guzman of his title as the city's Public Enemy No. 1 following his extradition to the United States.

The only other person the Chicago Crime Commission ever deemed worthy of that label was Prohibition-era gangster Al Capone. The non-government commission withdraws the moniker from Guzman as of Wednesday.

It named him Public Enemy No. 1 in 2013 when he was on the lam in Mexico, saying his Sinaloa cartel smuggled ton of drugs into the city that created massive social problems and fueled violence.