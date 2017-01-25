Crews search for toddler missing amid tornado destruction

ALBANY, Ga. — Crews are searching for a Georgia toddler whose parents reported him missing after a deadly tornado demolished their mobile home.

Authorities in Albany say the mother of 2-year-old Detrez Green told them the boy slipped away from her Sunday afternoon and toddled into their kitchen just before a tornado sent an oak tree crashing onto their home.

Search crews looked for the child for a third day Wednesday. Albany fire captain Bobby Spargo told WALB-TV (http://bit.ly/2kjRsDw ) his crews are picking meticulously through debris and not moving on "until they see dirt."