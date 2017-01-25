Evan McMullin starts group to serve as Trump watchdog

SALT LAKE CITY — Conservative presidential candidate Evan McMullin has created a group that he says will expand his ability to serve as a watchdog over President Donald Trump.

McMullin on Wednesday announced the launch of the "Stand Up Republic" group.

He says his nonpartisan organization will provide a framework for a movement he started when he mounted an independent run for president last year as a conservative alternative to Trump.

McMullin ran as an independent conservative.

His best finish was in Utah, where he finished third by getting 21.5 per cent of the vote.

The former CIA agent was an outspoken Trump critic during the campaign and continues to criticize him.