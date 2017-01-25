French candidate Fillon faces questions over wife's work

PARIS — French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon's so far smooth campaign has hit its first hurdle after claims emerged that his wife was paid about 500,000 euros (more than $535,000) with parliamentary funds.

Le Canard Enchaine newspaper reported Wednesday that Penelope Fillon earned the money over eight years as a parliamentary aide to her husband during his tenure as a lawmaker.

It's not illegal for French legislators to hire their relatives as long as they are genuinely employed.

Fillon's spokesman Philippe Vigier denied any wrongdoing, insisting that Penelope Fillon's work wasn't fictional.