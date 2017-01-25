German police raid homes in connection with far right group

BERLIN — Some 200 police officers in Germany are searching 12 apartments across the country in connection with an extremist far right group that is accused of wanting to attack police, asylum seekers and Jews.

The federal prosecutors' office said in a statement that the raids Wednesday included searches of the homes of six people accused of founding a network on social media in the spring of last year to execute armed attacks. A seventh person is accused of supporting the network with acquisitions.

The statement said there were no indications that concrete plans for attacks had already been made.