Greece: Quake rattles island of Crete, no injuries reported

ATHENS, Greece — An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 has jolted the island of Crete, but there no reports by authorities of injuries or serious damage.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 8:50 p.m. (1850 GMT) Wednesday east of the Crete, 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the island town of Sitia.

Seismologist Emmanuel M. Scordilis of the University of Thessaloniki told The Associated Press that "quakes of this medium range depth usually have weak aftershock activity."