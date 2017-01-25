Greece: Tsipras marks 2 years as PM with no-austerity pledge
ATHENS, Greece — Greece's prime minister has marked two years in office, promising "not another euro" of new austerity measures by his left-wing government as talks with bailout lenders remain at an impasse over demands for deeper cuts.
Alexis Tsipras , 42, defeated established political parties in elections on Jan. 25, 2015 on a promise to scrap existing bailout agreements and austerity measures. But he eventually negotiated a third major international rescue deal after months of confrontation with lenders from eurozone countries and the International Monetary Fund.
In a newspaper interview published Wednesday, Tsipras urged European Union leaders to help Greece's economy recover from years of recession, arguing it would make the union stronger.
A small group of state hospital workers held a protest near his office in central Athens.
