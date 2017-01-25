Iran TV: Kuwait's top diplomat seeks better ties with Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state television says Kuwait's foreign minister is seeking to improve relations between Gulf Arab countries and Iran.

The TV on Wednesday quoted Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah as saying during a visit to Tehran that Gulf Arab nations hope the ties "with Iran will normalize" and that Iran and the Arab countries should be "regional partners."

It says al-Sabah met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and handed over a message for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the "necessity of improving relations."

Kuwait recalled its Tehran ambassador in January following attacks by protesters on two Saudi diplomatic posts in Iran, though its embassy is still operating. The missions were attacked after Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shiite cleric.