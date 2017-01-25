Italian parties call for quick elections after court ruling

ROME — Lawmakers from across Italy's political spectrum are calling for quick elections after the constitutional court ruled the current electoral law can be used.

The majority Democratic Party, the leading opposition 5-Star Movement, the smaller anti-immigrant Northern League all called for immediate elections after the court ruled Wednesday.

The 2015 law under review governs elections for the lower, 630-seat Chamber of Deputies. Among other things it assigns a bonus to the majority party if it reaches a 40 per cent threshold. That prize was upheld by the court, though some other measures were ditched.