Lawyer's accident trips up 9-11 case at Guantanamo

GUANTANAMO BAY NAVAL BASE, Cuba — A judge says the Guantanamo war crimes tribunal can't go forward without a defence lawyer who broke her arm.

The court convened Wednesday at the U.S. base in Cuba for several days of pretrial motions in the case against five prisoners charged in the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. It was to be the first Guantanamo court session under President Donald Trump.

But the military judge said they can't go forward with a hearing on 33 motions without a defence lawyer who fell and broke her arm over the weekend in Washington. The lawyer is one of the specially trained capital lawyers required for each team.