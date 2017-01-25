Man hailed for finding missing autistic teen asleep in shed
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A suburban New York man is being hailed as a hero for finding a missing autistic teenager sleeping in his backyard shed during a rainstorm.
Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2jy18cP ) that Hempstead communications employee Mike Caputo was awarded a key to the town on Wednesday for finding 16-year-old Joseph Barbella.
The teen's father, John Barbella, says Joseph was missing for about 12 hours during a strong storm earlier this week.
Caputo checked his shed and found Joseph sleeping on the floor. He covered the teenager with a blanket and called 911.
John Barbella thanked Caputo. He says his son is "a very lucky kid."
