Poland's defence minister uninjured in 8-car collision

WARSAW, Poland — A spokesman says that Poland's Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz has escaped uninjured from an eight-car collision in central Poland.

The minister was returning to Warsaw from a conference in Torun, in the north, when a ministry vehicle in which he was travelling was involved in a collision in difficult winter conditions.

Government spokesman Rafal Bochenek said in a text message to The Associated Press that the "minister is safe and sound and taking part in ceremonies in Warsaw."