Police: Protester climbs crane at DC construction site

WASHINGTON — Police say a protester has climbed a crane at a construction site in downtown Washington that's just a few blocks from the White House.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Aquita Brown says police responded to the area of 15th and L streets in northwest Wednesday morning for a disorderly person. Police say 15th Street is closed between L and M streets.

Brown says a protester climbed a crane and refused to allow workers to work in the area.

