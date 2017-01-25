Prison guard accused of pulling gun after racist remark
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania prison guard accused of making racist remarks and pulling a gun inside a diner has been suspended without pay.
Authorities allege that 28-year-old Kory Kish, of Hughestown, entered a bathroom at D's Diner in Plains Township early Sunday and argued with two men. One of the men, a Puerto Rican, says Kish said "this country is for the white man," unholstered a pistol and pointed it at him.
The attorney says the Luzerne County corrections officer has a concealed weapons permit and carries a gun for protection against former inmates in light of past threats.
Kish is charged in Luzerne County with reckless endangering and simple assault.